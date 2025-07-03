Peskov: North-South important for both Moscow and Baku

3 Jul. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The North-South transport corridor is important for both Russia and Azerbaijan, Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov said, answering a question whether contradictions between Moscow and Baku might jeopardize the project

"This is a highly important project that serves the interests of both countries, and we certainly hope that if there are questions, they will be asked and comprehensive answers will be given," Peskov said.

He recalled that head of Russia’s Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin maintains regular contact with the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan.