Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan open Khidirli village

4 Jul. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov participated in the inauguration ceremony of the first phase of the village of Khidirli in the Aghdam district on July 3.

Khidirli village is located 3 km northwest of Aghdam district center. In October 2022, the groundbreaking ceremony for the village was held. The planned area of the village spans over 417 hectares, with provisions for resettling approximately 6,000 people.

For the first phase, the designated area covers 170.44 hectares, with plans to resettle 719 families, totaling 2,951 individuals. In this phase, 719 individual houses have been built.

In addition, essential modern social infrastructure has been established in the village, including administrative and service buildings. These include a multifunctional administrative building, a club-community center, a medical point, an emergency medical aid unit, a guesthouse for temporary accommodation of education and healthcare workers, a household service facility, a workshop, a secondary school, and a kindergarten-nursery.

Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Sadyr Japarov inspected the facilities at the Khidirli village kindergarten. Designed for 120 children, the kindergarten includes group rooms, a music room, and sports halls to ensure a comfortable and nurturing environment for children’s education and care. Green areas, sports and playgrounds, and recreational spaces have been created around the facility, with solar panels installed on the building’s roof.

Ilham Aliyev and Sadyr Japarov inspected the facilities at the Khidirli village kindergarten and at the club-community center, as well as opened the Aykol Manas Secondary School.

The foundation of the 528-student secondary school was laid in April 2024 by Presidents Aliyev and Japarov. The school building consists of five blocks and spans 2.7 hectares. The school grounds feature a large sports field with a running track, playgrounds, and recreational areas for both students and residents.

Ilham Aliyev and Sadyr Japarov also met with residents moving into the new homes. The key handover ceremony was held.