Economic Cooperation Organization summit taking place in Khankendi

4 Jul. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The 17th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit has opened today in the Azerbaijani city of Khankendi. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the ECO states leaders.

The Azerbaijani leader stressed that hosting today’s Summit in the liberated territories holds special significance.

He noted that extensive restoration and reconstruction efforts are currently underway across all of Karabakh and East Zangezur.

The President of Azerbaijan stressed that they repeatedly warned Yerevan and its backers that if Armenia did not voluntarily withdraw from the occupied territories, Azerbaijan would restore its territorial integrity by military means.

"Unfortunately, Armenia and its supporters did not take our warnings seriously, and as a result, they faced the consequences,” Ilham Aliyev said.

According to the head of state, ensuring the rights of Western Azerbaijanis deported from Armenia is of great importance.

"We highly appreciate the unanimous adoption by all 57 member states of a resolution supporting the right of return of Azerbaijanis forcibly displaced from Armenia at the session of the Council of Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation held in Istanbul," Ilham Aliyev said.

He noted that Azerbaijan has always actively participated in the activities of the Economic Cooperation Organization.