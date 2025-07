7 Jul. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian and Qatari national football teams may hold a friendly match in September. The likely venue for the match is Doha.

According to Sport-Express, the chances of such a match being held are very high.

Earlier, it was reported that the Russian national team would play against Iran in October.

Previous match

The Russian national team played its most recent friendly match in Minsk against Belarus. The game took place on June 10 and ended in a 4:1 victory for Russia.