Türkiye advises France not to interfere in country's internal affairs

8 Jul. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish Foreign Ministry commented on the French Foreign Ministry's "concerns" over the detention of three mayors in Türkiye.

The ministry categorically rejected the statement made by the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, which constitutes an interference in the ongoing judicial processes in Türkiye.

Türkiye, as a state governed by the rule of law, guarantees "fair and impartial" judicial proceedings for all its citizens, it said, adding the legal actions in question are being conducted by independent judicial bodies in accordance with the Constitution and national legislation.

According to the ministry, considering that the leader of France’s main opposition party "has been sentenced to imprisonment by a court decision, consequently being rendered ineligible to stand for election, and that judicial proceedings concerning certain mayors remain ongoing, the aforementioned statement clearly reflects a double standard."

The ministry also urged Paris to respect Türkiye’s judicial sovereignty and to avoid making politically motivated remarks regarding the internal affairs of other nations.