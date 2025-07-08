Constitutional Court of Georgia to consider claim against foreign agents law

8 Jul. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia's Constitutional Court will consider the claim of the non-governmental organization "Georgian Young Lawyers Association" against the new law on foreign agents.

The Foreign Agents Registration Act came into force on May 31. The document has become an exact copy of the US FARA law. It applies to both organizations and individuals, while introducing the concept of "agent of a foreign principal".

The NGO filed a complaint against this concept, registration rules and penalties for non-compliance with foreign agent registration.

The Constitutional Court determined the claim has merit and has forwarded it to the plenary session for consideration.