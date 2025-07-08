Strong earthquake occurs in south of Kazakhstan

8 Jul. 20:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Seismologists reported an earthquake that occurred in the south of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, the National Scientific Center for Seismological Observation and Research reported on its website

The tremors were registered at 14.30 Astana time (12.30 Moscow time), with noticeble intensity affecting residents of three cities (Taraz, Shu and Karatau) and nine villages in the Zhambyl region.

The eartquake measured from 2 to 6 points in intensity, with its epicenter located 334 km southwest of Almaty, on the territory of Kazakhstan.

No reports of casualties or damage have been reported yet.