Aeroflot to increase number of flights to Gelendzhik from August 1

10 Jul. 19:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Moscow and Gelendzhik will be connected by Aeroflot flights again, with additional flights launched from August 1.

"The airline is introducing additional flights due to high demand on this route. A second daily flight will appear on the schedule earlier than planned",

the company statement reads.

Originally scheduled to begin two daily flights on the Moscow-Gelendzhik route on August 6, the carrier has moved this expansion to August 1.

The four-hour direct flight from Moscow to Gelendzhik will be operated by Airbus A320 aircraft.

Other Russian carriers are also interested in opening Gelendzhik for domestic flights. It is possible to launch flights from Russian regions.