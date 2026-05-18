Iran capable of mining Strait of Hormuz, Pentagon reports

The Pentagon announced that most of Iran's minelaying capability in the Strait of Hormuz has been eliminated. However, the Islamic Republic still retains its capabilities.

Iran still possesses the capability to mine the Strait of Hormuz despite the ongoing US blockade of the key trade artery. The relevant statement was made on May 19 by Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM).

He emphasized that the US operation had eliminated almost all of the Islamic Republic's potential to mine the Strait of Hormuz.

"We eliminated 90% of Iran's minelaying capability during Operation Epic Fury, but they still have 10% of that capability,”

– Brad Cooper said.