Qatar calls for respecting freedom of navigation in Strait of Hormuz

Qatar calls for respecting freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, slamming its closure as a flagrant violation of international law, Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesman Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari said.

"Under international law, the nation of Qatar has the right to safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz," Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari said.

Neither Iran nor any other country can block the strait and hamper ships’ passage, he stressed.

According to the Qatari diplomat, contacts are currently being held at various levels to restore stability and ensure safe navigation in the Persian Gulf.

Al-Ansari also emphasized that there is no alternative to a diplomatic settlement of the situation. Doha "fully supports Pakistan’s mediation efforts between the United States and Iran," he said.