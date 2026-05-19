Trains from Baku to Tbilisi to run daily - AZD

Baku-Tbilisi-Baku train official schedule has been released, according to Azerbaijan Railways.

According to the preliminary agreement reached between Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and Georgian Railways JSC, trains on the Baku-Tbilisi-Baku route will depart from Baku daily at 23:10 and arrive in Tbilisi at 08:41 the next day, and also depart from Tbilisi at 21:00 and arrive in Baku at 06:24 the next day.

Trains on the Baku-Tbilisi-Baku route will stop at Baku Railway Station, Bilajari, Yevlakh, Ganja, Aghstafa and Boyuk Kesik stations in Azerbaijan, as well as at Gardabani station and Tbilisi Railway Station in Georgia.