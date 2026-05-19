Vestnik Kavkaza

Wittkoff to visit to Russia - Kremlin

Wittkoff to visit to Russia - Kremlin
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff has repeatedly expressed a desire to visit Moscow again, though dates for such trip have not yet been agreed, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"Witkoff several times expressed desire to come to Moscow together with his partner [Jared] Kushner. We discussed this topic during contacts with him in particular," Yury Ushakov said.

He noted that dates of the visit have not yet been determined.

According to diplomat, dates of trip will be determined jointly by Moscow and Washington.

Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner traveled to Moscow in January, 2026.

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