Gulf states had no idea US planned to attack Iran on May 19 - report

Some Gulf countries were unaware about the United States’ plans to attack Iran on May 19 until U.S. President Donald Trump announced his decision to postpone it, The Wall Street Journal reported.

As Trump said earlier, he was asked to hold off by the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, who convinced him to give diplomacy another chance. Several officials from other Gulf countries, meanwhile, told the newspaper that they had no idea that an attack was planned.

The U.S. leader said on May 18 that he had decided to refrain from executing a planned strike on Iran on May 19 after Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE requested him not to, believing that getting Iran to move on the nuclear issue is still possible. Trump warned however that the U.S. would resume strikes against Iran if a deal which Washington found acceptable was not reached soon.