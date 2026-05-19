Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping deepen Russia-China ties

Chinese leader Xi Jinping welcomed visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing with pomp and pageantry as the pair kicked off talks in the Great Hall of the People on Wednesday morning.

Talks between Xi and Putin began with a shorter so-called “narrow format meeting”, before both leaders held a “wide format meeting” with their delegations.

In his opening remarks, Putin said that comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China in the new era serve as a model of modern-day interstate ties. It is based on the principles of equality and observance of each other’s interests, mutual support, friendship and genuine neighborliness, he stressed.

According to the Russian leader, these unshakable pillars have enabled relations between Russia and China to "repeatedly stand the test of strength and sustainability."

"We will develop our cooperation bilaterally and also work actively at international venues where our colleagues have been in close contact to set up a very good basis for sustainable development toward establishing a multipolar world," Putin said.

He noted that Russia remains a reliable supplier of resources amid the crisis in the Middle East, and China is a responsible consumer.

The Russian President stressed that "the relationship between Russia and China has reached unprecedented heights, showing an example of partnership".

The Russian head of state also recalled that, 25 years ago, the two countries signed the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation. "This fundamental interstate document serves as the basis for the development of cooperation across the board and remains fully relevant," Putin added.

According to him, Moscow and Beijing build their dialogue based on equality and observance of each other’s interests as they pursue the goal of promoting well-being of their nations.

"Comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China in the new era serve as a model of modern-day interstate ties. It is based on the principles of equality and observance of each other’s interests, mutual support, friendship and genuine neighborliness," Putin said.

The China-Russia relationship has entered a new stage of greater achievements and faster development, the Chinese President stressed.

"In recent years, faced with a fluid and turbulent international situation, China and Russia have developed the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era on the basis of equality, mutual respect, good faith, and win-win cooperation," Xi Jinping said.

Political mutual trust has further deepened, cooperation in various areas such as trade and economy, investment, energy, science and technology, people-to-people and sub-national exchanges continued to advance, and the bonds between the two peoples have grown stronger, he added.

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin agreed to further extend the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation. Putin and Xi also adopted a joint declaration on establishing a multipolar world order.

Russian and Chinese delegations signed 20 documents on cooperation in various areas following talks in Beijing.