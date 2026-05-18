US may resume strikes on Iran later this week, Trump says

The US is considering the possibility of launching new strikes on Iran already this week. According to Donald Trump, there is a possibility of an attack as early as today.

The United States may resume attacks on Iran later this week, US President Donald Trump announced on May 19.

"Could be Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Could be early next week, because we cannot allow them (Iran – ed.) to acquire new nuclear weapons,”

– the head of White House said.

The American leader also did not rule out the possibility of the US launching a major strike on Iran as early as today, but he is not yet completely certain of this scenario.