Rubio and Guterres discuss situation in Strait of Hormuz

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and UN Secretary-General António Guterres discuss American efforts to stop Iran from placing mines and imposing tolls in the Strait of Hormuz, including a UN Security Council resolution on the issue, State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said.

The Secretary further discussed U.S. efforts to stop the Islamic Republic of Iran’s unlawful mining and tolling of the Strait of Hormuz, including a draft UN Security Council resolution, presented by the U.S. and Bahrain with the support of other Gulf partners," the statement reads.

The U.S. Secretary emphasized the overwhelming support of a broad base of UN members for these efforts.