Vestnik Kavkaza

Washington announces progress in negotiations with Iran

Джей Ди Вэнс
© Photo: Website of the White House

JD Vance announced progress in negotiations with Iran. Washington, however, is not abandoning its military plans.

US Vice President JD Vance stated that the diplomatic process with Iran is progressing, and that negotiations are at a "good point." However, the US is not abandoning the military option.

"So we're at a pretty good point right now. But there's also a Plan B: we can resume the military campaign to further achieve US objectives,”

– JD Vance said.

Vance emphasized that Donald Trump does not seek to continue the military campaign. Tehran, according to the politician, is also not inclined to engage in combat.

Trump abandoned plans to attack Iran on May 19, opting instead for negotiations.

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