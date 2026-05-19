NATO considers Hormuz deployment to protect shipping - report

NATO is discussing the possibility of helping ships pass through the blocked Strait of Hormuz if the waterway isn’t reopened by early July, according to a senior official in the military alliance, Bloomberg reported.

The idea has support from several NATO members, but doesn’t yet have the necessary unanimous support, said a diplomat from a NATO country.

The senior NATO official said that while some allies still oppose authorizing an alliance mission for the strait, they would rally around the idea if the blockage persists.

The NATO diplomat said that several allies do support intervening to help reopen the strait, but cautioned that others are still reluctant to be dragged into the conflict.

Leaders from NATO countries will meet in Ankara July 7-8.