Media tour to Turkish cities organized by Azerbaijan Airlines

11 Jul. 13:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) organized a media tour to the Turkish cities of Adana and Mersin on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the national press.

It is noted that the tour will run from July 11 to July 13. The participants are representatives of the media, who will be told about the structure and activities of AZAL during the trip.

They will be undergo a training program on issues related to tourism journalism.

It should be added that AZAL has been flying to Çukurova International Airport since June 15. This airport is located near Adana and Mersin