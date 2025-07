11 Jul. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's Foreign Minister chief Sergey Lavrov briefly talked with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio before the ASEAN summit in Malaysia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry released a video of their short conversation. After their talks they shook hands and went to their seats.

Let us recall that on July 10, the Russian Foreign Minister and the US Secretary of State held a bilateral meeting that lasted 50 minutes.