Russian ships to be allowed to use Strait of Hormuz - Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran has allowed ships from friendly countries, including Russia, to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

"We have allowed passage through the Strait of Hormuz for China, Russia, India, Pakistan, and Iraq, as well as other states we consider friendly," Araghchi said.

He added that Tehran sees no reason to allow "enemy ships" to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

In February, the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, and has also affected the level of oil exports and production in the region.