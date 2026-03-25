Trump won't seek congressional approval for war with Iran

The U.S. administration doesn’t plan to seek congressional authorization for the war in Iran, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

According to her, the move is “unnecessary” because the conflict has been ongoing for nearly a month.

“That formal authorization from Congress is not necessary because we are currently in major combat operations in Iran,” Leavitt said.

She noted that the U.S. administration has had its top national security officials brief lawmakers “out of courtesy,” reiterating that asking for authorization is “unnecessary.”