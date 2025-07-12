12 Jul. 20:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kuban FC Krasnodar failed to bring its triumph to the limit this football season: having become the champion of Russia for the first time, it didn’t take the Super Cup, losing to CSKA. The Moscow club beat the Kuban team with a minimal score of 1:0.

The new champion of the Russian Federation in football, the Kuban football club Krasnodar failed to defeat Moscow CSKA in the Russian Super Cup match today, which has the status of the super final of the national football championship: the champion of the country meets with the winner of the Super Cup.

The Super Cup match was played in Kazan. The first half ended with a score 0:0. At the very beginning of the second half, in the forty-eighth minute, Moscow footballer Igor Diveev scored against the Kuban team.