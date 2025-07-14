Hamas wants liquidation of Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

14 Jul. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hamas demanded liquidation of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) managed by Israel and the United States, the Palestinian movement said.

"Continuing systemic murders near aid distribution points of Zyonist-American forces <...> affirm their criminal role in the siege, hunger and murders of our people," Hamas said.

According to the movement, this requires prompt action of the entire Arab world and the international community to eliminate this ruthless mechanism and call its creators for accountability.

The international humanitarian aid is not coming to the Gaza Strip since March, 2025. All the checkpoints remain closed by the decision of Israel and food is distributed via the GHF chain of stations.