Over 30 fires extinguished in Kabardino-Balkaria in 24 hours

14 Jul. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

More than 30 landscape fires were extinguished in Kabardino-Balkaria in 24 hours, the press service of the republican Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

Firefighters responded to 36 separate dry grass fires across Kabardino-Balkaria, covering over 40,000 square meters in total, the ministry reported.

The ministry officials confirmed firefighters successfully prevented the fires from spreading to residential buildings and forested areas.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the operation involved more than 300 rescuers and 63 firefighting vehicles.

The press service warned that the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic remains under a Class 5 extreme fire dander alert due to persistent heatwave conditions.