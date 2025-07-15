Moscow awaits Kiev's proposals on new round of talks timelines

15 Jul. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia is ready to hold a third round of talks with Ukraine, but Ukraine is clearly not in a hurry to do so, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Kiev is clearly taking its time. We still await proposals concerning the timelines," Dmitry Peskov said.

Commenting on U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg's visit to Kiev, the Kremlin spokesman noted that Moscow expects that the politician continues the U.S.’ mediating efforts on the Ukrainian settlement.

The second round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine was held in Istanbul on June 2.