EU sanctions eight Iranian citizens for human rights violations

15 Jul. 20:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The EU has added eight Iranian citizens to its sanctions lists during the meeting of the EU foreign ministers held in Brussels on July 15.

The organization noted that these individuals were subject to restrictive measures for persecuting political opposition and violating human rights.

"The EU Council has imposed sanctions on eight Iranian individuals and one organization for human rights violations and cross-border repression",

the EU Council reported.

Cross-border repression is the persecution of Iranian opposition members on the territory of other countries, including the EU member states.