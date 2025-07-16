Western nations set deadline for Iran nuclear deal

16 Jul. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and France set the end of August as the deadline for reaching a nuclear deal with Iran, Axios reported, citing three sources.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the foreign ministers of the UK, Germany and France agreed the de facto deadline in a phone call on Monday.

If no deal is reached by that deadline, the three European powers plan to trigger the "snapback" mechanism that automatically reimposes all UN Security Council sanctions that were lifted under the 2015 Iran deal.

Earlier, it was reported the EU will start the process of reinstating UN sanctions on Tehran from 29 August if Iran has made no progress by then on containing its nuclear programme.