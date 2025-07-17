Russia holds direct talks with Ukraine through U.S. mediation - Peskov

17 Jul. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia is currently engaged in direct talks with Ukraine, though under the mediation of the United States, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We are holding direct talks with representatives of the Kiev regime," Dmitry Peskov said.

He stressed that these are direct negotiations, however, they are taking place within the framework of Washington's mediation efforts, TASS reported.

According to him, additional coordination is being done in furtherance of the agreements reached at the second round. The spokesman noted that the exchange processes have yet to be finalized, and additional coordination is being done.