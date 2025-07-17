Russia leads in remittance flows to Uzbekistan

17 Jul. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Uzbekistan received $6.4 billion in remittances from Russia during the six months of 2025, the Central Bank of Uzbekistan reported.

Russia accounts for 78% of all money transfers received by Uzbekistan. Funds were also transferred from Kazakhstan, the USA, South Korea, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, Kyrgyzstan and other countries.

Overall remittances to Uzbekistan have increased by 27% year-to-date, with transfers from labor migrants playing a major role in the country's economy, including maintaining the stability of the sum.

This continues the 2024 trendwhen Russian transfers constituted 77% of Uzbekistan's total foreign remittances.