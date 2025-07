18 Jul. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of the Republic of Karelia, Artur Parfenchikov, announced the upcoming launch of direct Petrozavodsk-Makhachkala flights.

According to the head of the region, the domestic airline Severstal will operate the flights.

Parfenchikov noted that the application for a federal subsidy on this route had been approved by Rosaviatsia. The first plane will depart on August 17.

It is specified that flights to the Dagestani capital will be operated weekly on Sundays.