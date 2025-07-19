Syrian authorities declare ceasefire in country's south

19 Jul. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Syria’s interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa announced an “immediate cease-fire” in the Syrian southern province of Suwayda.

The Syrian presidency said that the decision was made in light of the critical circumstances the country is going through, and out of concern to spare Syrian blood and preserve the unity of Syrian territory.

U.S. Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack said Ahmed al-Sharaa and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have agreed to introduce a ceasefire with support from Washington.