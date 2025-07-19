Putin and Erdogan discuss latest developments in Syria

19 Jul. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Tayyip Erdogan, held a telephone conversation on July 18, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

"In a phone call, the two leaders discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues. Erdogan said Türkiye aims to ensure stability and security in Syria and support the country’s recovery, emphasizing that it is important that Israel does not violate Syria's sovereignty," the statement reads.

The Turkish leader stressed the significance of resuming a third round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul.