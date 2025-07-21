China to respond to EU sanctions against Russia

21 Jul. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

China will respond to the 18th package of EU anti-Russian sanctions with decisive measures in order to protect the rights of national companies, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said.

"China insists that the European side immediately abandon its erroneous actions to include Chinese enterprises and financial institutions in the sanctions lists," the statement reads.

It was stressed that China will take the necessary measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.

The Ministry of Commerce stressed that the EU sanctions "contradict the spirit of mutual understanding" reached at the highest level and "have a serious negative impact on trade and economic relations, as well as financial cooperation between China and the European Union."

Beijing expresses its resolute protest and opposes unilateral sanctions that "have no basis in international law and are not authorized by the UN Security Council."