Tehran confirms talks with EU-3 in Istanbul

21 Jul. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed a new round of nuclear negotiations between Iran and three European countries - the UK, France and Germany - will be held in Istanbul on July 25.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that Iran agreed to resume discussions at the request of the European parties involved in the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“The talks will take place on Friday in Istanbul at the deputy foreign minister level, with the participation of Majid Takht-Ravanchi and Kazem Gharibabadi from the Iranian side,” Baghaei said.

Iranian state television earlier reported that the talks would be hosted in Istanbul on July 25.