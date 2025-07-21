Israeli ambassador to Russia to conclude mission early

21 Jul. 15:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel’s Ambassador to Moscow Simona Halperin is expected to conclude her mission ahead of time in October, her replacement has not yet been selected, the Israeli diplomatic mission told TASS.

"It is expected that Madam Ambassador will depart in October. A new candidate has not yet been chosen," the source said.

The embassy clarified that Halperin’s early departure is linked to a new appointment. She will head the European Department of Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

Halperin was appointed Israel’s ambassador to Russia since May 2023. Subsequently, Halperin held the position of deputy head of the Eurasia and Western Balkans Department at the Israeli Foreign Ministry, the division responsible for Israel’s relations with Russia and post-Soviet states.