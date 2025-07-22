Peskov names topic of third round of Russian-Ukrainian talks

22 Jul. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The draft memorandums on resolving the Ukraine conflict that Moscow and Kiev exchanged earlier would be the focus of the third round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The subject of talks is rather complicated; apart from other issues, the draft memorandums that the parties exchanged in the second round will also need to be discussed," Dmitry Peskov said.

The spokesman noted that Moscow is not anticipating any "magical breakthroughs" at the talks. He stressed that the issue of a Ukrainian settlement is so complicated that even reaching agreements on prisoner exchanges or the return of bodies is already a success.

According to him, the talks between Russia and Ukraine will be held this week, the Kremlin will make an official announcement as soon as the dates are approved.