Donald Trump comments on possible meeting with Vladimir Putin

22 Jul. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

US leader Donald Trump commented on the possibility of a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which could potentially take place in China in September. According to Trump, such a meeting is possible.

"Many meetings are possible. President Xi has invited me to China, and we'll probably be doing that in the not too distant future",

Donald Trump said.

According to Trump, a decision on a trip to China will be made in the near future.

Let us remind you that earlier the media reported on a possible trilateral meeting in China between Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. The possibility of such a meeting was also confirmed in the Kremlin.