Kazakhstan continues shipping oil through Russian ports

24 Jul. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Shipments of Kazakh oil through Russian seaports were not suspended after Russian president Vladimir Putin issued a new decree, the Kazakh Energy Ministry said.

According to the ministry, as of today, shipments of Kazakh oil through the Russian seaports have not been suspended, Interfax reported.

"KazTransOil is holding negotiations with Neva Pipeline Company on the situation at the Ust-Luga port, in connection with the introduction of additional measures to increase the security of transport infrastructure," the ministry said.

Reuters previously reported, citing sources, that oil exports from Kazakhstan via the port of Novorossiysk on the Black Sea had been suspended owing to the Russian authorities' latest demand that foreign vessels obtain permission from the country's security services to enter ports.