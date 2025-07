No one needs the cessation of ties between Russia and Azerbaijan, said Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexey Overchuk.

He emphasized that Moscow is discussing all problematic issues with Baku.

The Deputy Prime Minister also drew attention to the need to "show patience and restraint", noting that Russian-Azerbaijani economic ties continue developing.

"These ties are maintained, and no one is interested in breaking them off",

Overchuk said.