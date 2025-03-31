Flight evacuated in Turkey after smoke detected in landing gear

A Turkish Airlines flight was evacuated via emergency slides shortly after landing Tuesday at a coastal resort in southern Turkey because of smoke in the landing gear, officials said.

Smoke appeared while the Boeing 777 from Istanbul was taxiing on the runway at the airport in the city of Antalya.

Emergency response teams recommended the evacuation as a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety, airline spokesperson Yahya Ustun said.

All passengers were “promptly” evacuated, Ustun added. There were no injuries.

An initial inspection of the aircraft indicated that the smoke originated from a hydraulic pipe malfunction, Ustun said. Technical inspections of the aircraft were underway.