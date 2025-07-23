Russia condemns calls for strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Maria Zakharova says

Moscow opposes a military solution to the situation with the Iranian nuclear program.

Russia condemns calls for strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

“The Russian side strongly condemns any calls for military strikes to eliminate misunderstandings and contradictions regarding peaceful nuclear energy in the Islamic Republic of Iran. Our position here is absolutely clear and consistent. We have repeatedly warned about the harmfulness of military adventures that create threats to stability and security in the Middle East,”

– Maria Zakharova said.

The statement came amid US leader Donald Trump’s statement, who earlier announced Washington’s readiness to strike Iranian nuclear facilities again if Tehran continues to enrich uranium.