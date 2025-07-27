Trump's special envoy to discuss with Israel humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Stephen Witkoff will visit Israel. He intends to discuss the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. The special envoy may also visit the Palestinian enclave.

The US President's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, will visit Israel today, the Axios news portal reports, citing two US officials.

It is noted that the US representative intends to take part in discussions on the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. This will be Witkoff's first trip to Israel in nearly half a year.

In addition, Trump's special envoy may visit the Palestinian enclave. According to the publication, he plans to visit the Gaza Humanitarian Aid Fund centers.