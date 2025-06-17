Kazakhstan and Russia consider increasing oil shipments to China

Moscow and Astana will soon complete their study of the technical feasibility of increasing transportation of Russian oil to China via Kazakh territory, Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said.

According to him, Transneft previously requested that Kazakhstan increase transit of Russian oil to China by 2.5 million tonnes.

The technical feasibility study is being conducted by Transneft and KazTransOil.

The minister noted that preliminary data suggests they can manage this by using specialized additives.

The Atasu-Alashankou oil pipeline designed for transportation of Russian oil to China was put into operation in 2006.