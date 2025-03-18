Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenia to permit temporary use of foreign driver's licenses

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenia's Ministry of Internal Affairs has announced the entry into force of legislative amendments allowing citizens and dual nationals to use internationally issued driver's licenses for three months post-entry.

The new policy applies to both new arrivals and current visitors. During this period, drivers will not be issued fines.

 

Officials stated the decision followed thorough practice analysis and public requests, noting that since March 6, Armenian citizens may exchange foreign licenses for national ones through a simplified procedure.

