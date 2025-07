The Republican Seismic Service Center under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan registered an earthquake in the southern part of Azerbaijan at 14:03 local time.

A 3.5-magnitude quake was recorded at a depth of 33 km on the border of the Lerik and Lankaran districts of Azerbaijan.

This follows morning tremors in Kalbajar at 05:00 local time. It is specified that the magnitude of the tremors was 3.0. The epicenter was located 30 km from Dashkasan. No casualties or damage were reported.