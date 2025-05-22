Three militants eliminated in Kabardino-Balkaria

Three supporters of an international terrorist organization who put up armed resistance during their arrest were eliminated in Russia's Kabardino-Balkarian Republic, the press bureau said.

It was noted that preparations for a terrorist attack were foiled during the FSB officers' joint operations with units of the Interior Ministry and the National Guard.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, three armed men were discovered in a car on the night of August 1 on the outskirts of the village of Islamey.

"In the village of Islamey, three Russian citizens who are members of an international terrorist organization banned in Russia were located at a secret address. They were planning to carry out an armed attack on employees of the republic's law enforcement agencies," the press bureau said.

The attackers resisted arrest and were neutralized by return fire. There were no casualties among law enforcement officials, the bureau added.

At the scene of the clash, weapons and homemade explosive devices made from grenades were found.

Russian investigators have opened a criminal case under several articles.