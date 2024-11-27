Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenia's Central Bank leaves refinancing rate unchanged

The Central Bank of Armenia has decided to leave the refinancing rate, or discount rate, at 6.75% per annum, the regulator said.

The rate has been 6.75% since February 4, when it was lowered by 0.25 percentage points from 7% pa.

The rate has now been left unchanged for the fourth successive scheduled meeting.

Armstat, the national statistical committee, has said consumer price inflation was 0.3% in 2024, with the target being 4% +/- 1.5 pp. Annual inflation was 3.9% in June 2025.

The budget targets average inflation of 3.5% in 2025.

