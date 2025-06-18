Israel calls for international pressure on Hamas

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar has called on the international community to exert pressure on Hamas to ensure the release of hostages and the cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking at the UN headquarters, he said that Hamas is responsible for beginning the war in Gaza, meaning the October 7,2023 events.

"Hamas is also responsible for the continuation of this war by still refusing to release our hostages and lay down its arms. The international pressure must be on Hamas. Anything else only prolongs the war," Gideon Sa’ar said.

The FM noted that some countries acted to pressure Israel instead of Hamas.

"They gave Hamas free gifts and an incentive to continue this war. They directly assassinated the hostage deal and ceasefire. Let me be clear: these countries prolonged the war," Gideon Sa’ar said.

Yesterday, The New York Times reported that Israel and Hamas will present the radical Hamas movement with an ultimatum.