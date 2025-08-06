Russia and U.S. agree on Vladimir Putin-Donald Trump meeting

An agreement has been reached for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, the parties have begun working on preparations, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"At the suggestion of the U.S. side, a preliminary agreement was reached to hold a bilateral high-level meeting in the coming days, that is, a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump,” Ushakov said.

According to him, the venue for a meeting between the Russian and U.S. leaders has been agreed and will be announced later.

The presidential aide noted that next week has been mentioned as the guideline, however, it is hard to say how many days the preparations might take.